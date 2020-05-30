Vitucci, Francesco "Frank" It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Francesco (Frank) Vitucci on May 24th, 2020 in his 60th year. He was born August 2nd, 1960 in Pacentro, Italy. Frank was a beloved son to his proud parents Giuseppe and Lina. Loving husband to his wife Grace for 34 beautiful years. A devoted father to Vanessa (Adam) and Joseph (Vanessa). Proud Nonno to Maximilian and Eva. Cherished brother to Patrizia Vitucci, Sandra Agnoletto (John), Raffaele Vitucci and Anna DeSimone (Tony). Loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. Son-in-law to Carmelo and Petrina Collura, Brother in law of Maryann Titone (John Fuller). Frank was the light of our lives, he loved his family and always made sure they were taken care of. He had a deep passion for helping others and touched the lives of many whether it was through his love for music, his ability to light up the dance floor, his passion to fix just about anything and most of all his ability to put a smile on anyone's face. Due to current health regulations, a private family service will be held and a elebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Juravinski Cancer Centre. In honour of Francesco, the family also asks you to perform an act of kindness and pay it forward to help someone in need as Frank would do. Please visit, www.markeydermody.com to share your memories and condolences with the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.