|
|
Died peacefully following a short illness on January 12, 2020 at The Delhi Long Term Care facility, Delhi, Ontario. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, 1932, Francis emigrated to Ontario, Canada in 1957 where he lived out the rest of his life. He is survived by his wife Dr. Patricia M. Daenzer, his son David Miller and daughter-in-law Carolyn, daughter, Louise and son-in-law David McLenithan. Grandchildren David, Stephen and Holly McLenithan, Sam and Riley Miller. Brother of Barbara Johnson. Friends may be received at THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, 62 Main St. N. Waterford, 519-443-5332 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the H-N Community Senior Support Services. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020