Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Francis Joseph Heymans Obituary
Passed away at Grace Villa, Hamilton on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Beryl (nee Wallace). Loving father of Derek (Lisa), Cheryl (Steve) Bennett, Morris (Suzie), and Brian (Frances). Cherished grandfather of John (Melanie), Shaun (Jess), Kristi, Robert, Wayne and Kyle (Miranda). Doting great grandfather of Julia, J.J. and Brinley. Dear brother of Evelyn (late George) Bailey, John (Elsie) and George (Linda). Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Beach Lodge A.F. & A.M., No. 639, Past Master and Past Grand Lodge Steward. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, February 13 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations in memory of Frank to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020
