Francis (Frank) O'Meara
1931-05-28 - 2020-12-04
O'Meara, Francis (Frank) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Frank on December 4th, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Elma (2018). Loving father of Jim (Pauline), Donal, Tracy (Rick), John (Carolyn) and Patricia (Michel). Cherished Grandad of Colman, Alana, Megan, Sarah, Nicolaus, Katarina, Sean and Sarah. Born in County Offaly, Ireland, Frank was a skilled tradesman with the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board. He could fix anything and took great pleasure in keeping the homes of his five children in good working order. Frank was a long time parishioner at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Church and spent countless hours repairing and maintaining the Rectory and Parish, a testament to his devotion to his Catholic faith. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday December 9th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Canadian Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, 38 Emerson Street, Hamilton. Attendance at the funeral mass will be in compliance with public health regulations. Interment shall take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Hamilton in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Good Shepherd Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 7, 2020.
