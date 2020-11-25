passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 in her 71st year. Loving mother & grandmother of Don Robertson (Sarah Inglis) of Hamilton, his son Zach, Eric Robertson (Peggy Holden) of Simcoe, children Kyra Morrison & Tanner Holden (Jordy Ainsworth) and Jason Robertson of Simcoe. Lovingly remembered by her nephew Joel Brant. Francine graduated from the HBI College of Nursing in 2006. During her career she nursed at Henderson Hospital, Hamilton and Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A private family interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe. Those wishing to donate in memory of Francine are asked to consider the Stedman Community Hospice. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com
