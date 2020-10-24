Suddenly at St. Joseph's Villa, on Friday, October 23, 2020, Fr. Frank Trzupek in his 78th year. Predeceased by his parents Ludwika (née Jarosz) and Stanislaw Trzupek. He will be remembered by many friends and former parishioners. Fr. Trzupek was ordained March 18, 1967 in Krakow, Poland. He served in the Hamilton Diocese as Pastor at St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Polish Church, Hamilton, St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Cambridge, Holy Rosary Parish, Burlington, and St. Charles Garnier Parish, Hamilton. Honouring Fr. Trzupek's wishes, there will be a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the Mass will be limited to 125 people with masks required, and COVID tracing list to be used. Please go to Fr. Trzupek's notice on www.dermodys.com
and use the RSVP function to sign in for the Mass or call P.X. Dermody Funeral Home at 905-388-4141.
