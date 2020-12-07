It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Franco DeSantis on December 4, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Pia for nearly 60 years. Father of Piero (Shari) and Candida. Forever adored by his grandchildren Deanna (James), Quinton, Lexi and Tehya. Nonno Franco to Danielle, Christina (Manesh) and Nilayha. Predeceased by his parents, Angela and Enrico DeSantis and his in-laws Candida and Pietro Canali. Dear brother of Sergio(the late Anna), Enzo (Anna), Maria (the late Fillipo) and Quinta(the late |Luigi). Brother-in-law to the late Armando(the late Luciana), the late Lidia(the late Enrico), the late Elda, the late Maria and the late Vittorio(Wanda).Franco will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, family and friends in Italy, Germany and the United States. A kind quiet man, Franco immigrated to Canada in 1966 seeking a better future for his family. Although he was grateful for the many opportunities and blessings he found here in Canada, he never forgot about his humble beginnings and loved to talk about his childhood, his family and friends. He enjoyed good food, beautiful music and the solace he found in books. Franco wrote poetry as a young man and in his later years he was able to publish several volumes of his poems for which he received international recognition and rewards. This was an achievement which brought him great personal satisfaction and pride. He will continue to be an example to his family and live in our hearts forever. Donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program in Franco's memory. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation and Funeral Mass by calling 905-387-2111. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time period. Please follow the direction of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue East on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers to be said at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. - Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, 50 Brucedale Avenue East. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com