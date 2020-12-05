1/1
Francois SOUCY
1934-06-19 - 2020-11-25
Lisa Paladino is announcing the passing of Frank who is now with his fellow veterans in Quebec. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces for over 30 years. He is predeceased by Pauline Soucy; brothers, Roger and Theodore Soucy; and sister, Anita Cupido. He is survived by his brother, Gilbert Soucy and sister, Lauri Greonweg; Richard Cupido, Annette Soucy, and Dorothy Soucy, as well as nieces and nephews. He is survived by many of his English relatives. Frank is also remembered by Mary McBain and Kelly Steeg with whom we love dearly. Frank is also survived by Stephen Soucy, Lisa, Angelo and Daniel Paladino. Thank you to all the staff at Millcreek Village Nursing home and Frank's Medical team in Kelowna B.C. for their dedicated care.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
