At the moment someone says "She's gone", others are rejoicing "Here she comes". Peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 83, our mom ended her long battle with dementia. Waiting with open arms is her beloved husband John (d. 2013), and her son Robert (d. 2015). Loving mom to Darlene (Steve), Nancy, Stephen, Linda (Rob), and mother-in-law to Denise. Best ever grandma to Jennifer, Rebecca, Abbey, Greg, Brandon, Alison, Matthew, Amanda, Melissa and Nicole, and great-grandma to 10 lucky little ones. Predeceased by her parents Onexiphore and Rose Labbé, and her nine brothers and sisters. To the staff at Idlewyld Manor Gateside and Creekside - from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for looking after our mom with such compassion, care and dignity over the last 6 years. As per the wishes of Frances, there will be no service or visitation. Mom chose to be cremated and laid quietly to rest with our Dad whom she loved and missed so much. "Nite Mom, love you" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020