Passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Frances Holik (nee Oliver) for 57 years. Loving father of Stephen Holik (Julie McLaren) and Lisa Holik (Larry Knepper). Proud grandfather (Poppa) of Avery, Jane, and Teagan. Predeceased by his parents Alois and Marie Holik, and his sister Marion Lister. Frank had a passion for learning and a strong intellectual curiosity. His academic accomplishments included: Electrical Engineering, B.A. Business and Master in Business (MBA) from McMaster University, followed by his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the Faculty of Law at the University of Toronto and his Certified Management Accountant (C.M.A). But of all his academic accomplishments, he was most proud of his Diploma in Agriculture from Ridgetown Agriculture College. For most of his working career Frank ran F.A. Holik Management Services, he also started and ran Eaton Financial Services in Hamilton. While living in England he worked as an Engineer for English Electric. Frank also designed the first Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFI) while working at Rucker Electronics. Frank always loved a good intellectual discussion and was learned in many different subjects. He also really enjoyed sharing a pint with friends and family while watching live music. As well Frank was a founding member of the Aldershot Tennis Club. His intellect, his generous heart, his willingness to help anyone in need, and his love of his family (especially his love of Avery, Jane, and Teagan) will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment at St. Augustines will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Frank to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com