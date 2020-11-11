1/2
FRANK and JULIE ASHCROFT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Ashcroft: November 11th, 2002. Dad proudly served in the Burma Campaign . He was a most skilled mechanic! In spite of limited or no resources, he was always able to repair and maintain all manner of machinery and vehicles An exceptional soldier, husband and father with supreme talents and a deep love for his family. This year would mark the100th birthday for Dad! Julie Ashcroft: 1931- 2011. Mom was born clever and kind! She received a scholarship to Notre Dame in Liverpool at the age of 10 soon to become a registered nurse at Walton Hospital. Julie embodied a profound humanity for others as nursing transitioned to teaching, consulting and co ordinating adult education programmes for the Hamilton School Board. Mom's passion was to reach out and help others but she would move heaven and earth for her family! On this day and every day, we remember our dear parents and grandparents. You are deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Daughters Sheila and Lesley, sons in law David and Daryl and grandchildren Rachel, Veronica and Sean. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." ? A.A. Milne

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved