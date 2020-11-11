Frank Ashcroft: November 11th, 2002. Dad proudly served in the Burma Campaign . He was a most skilled mechanic! In spite of limited or no resources, he was always able to repair and maintain all manner of machinery and vehicles An exceptional soldier, husband and father with supreme talents and a deep love for his family. This year would mark the100th birthday for Dad! Julie Ashcroft: 1931- 2011. Mom was born clever and kind! She received a scholarship to Notre Dame in Liverpool at the age of 10 soon to become a registered nurse at Walton Hospital. Julie embodied a profound humanity for others as nursing transitioned to teaching, consulting and co ordinating adult education programmes for the Hamilton School Board. Mom's passion was to reach out and help others but she would move heaven and earth for her family! On this day and every day, we remember our dear parents and grandparents. You are deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Daughters Sheila and Lesley, sons in law David and Daryl and grandchildren Rachel, Veronica and Sean. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." ? A.A. Milne



