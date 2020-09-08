Frank Anthony Douglas Berwald December 17, 1961 - August 28, 2020 Doug lost his fight against kidney disease and passed away peacefully at St. Josephs ICU with his loving wife Lynda Jane (Milko) Berwald at his side. Doug is survived by his Mother Grace, Brother Albert (Cyndy) and sister Alice, Daughters Rachael (Tori), Britney (Peter), Krysten (Steve), Corinne, Shannon, Meagan DeRushie and son Michael DeRushie and 17 Grandchildren that were his pride and joy. Doug will be missed by his in-laws Norman B and G Patti Milko, Norman P Milko (Dawn) Laura Zavarella (Fred), Mike Milko, Cathy Rankin (Walter) and Brad Milko (Darlene) and many nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Doug's wishes were direct cremation followed by a Celebration of Life which will be held when Covid allows this huge family to get together to honour this wonderful man. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or St. Joseph's hospital are welcomed. Thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Nephrology and ICU team. Many thanks to all his visiting nurses especially Joanne and Vicki who helped us both so much over the years. "And in the midst of it all there you were as promised" - K



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store