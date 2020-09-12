1/1
Frank CHRYSLER Sr.
Peacefully at Macassa Lodge on September 10, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Patricia for 47 years. Cherished father of Frank (Joanne) and John (Monica). Proud grandfather of Owen, Nathan, Devon and Jordon. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Nora. Dear brother of Terry (the late Charmaine) and the late Darryl. Frank worked at Tridon Manufacturing for over 20 years. He was also a Scout Leader for 68th Scout group for many years. He will always be fondly remembered for his sense of humour, love for his family especially his grandchildren, his grand-furbaby Charlie and for cheering on his San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Blackhawks. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for their exemplary care as well as the Dialysis Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital. In keeping with Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. If so desired, a donation to Macassa Lodge or the Kidney foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
