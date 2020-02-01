|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Frank "Hank" at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy. Cherished father of Leslie. Loving Grandpa of Bradley and Taylor. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, and their children. Hank was a likeable and colourful man. He had a distinct sense of humour, often self-deprecating and tinged with a little barb. Hank lived most of his life in the Oshawa area where he and Nancy supported sports for children. He worked for many years in the Hamilton area and his clients included Dofasco, Stelco and Algoma Steel. Hank loved his family time with "the kinfolk", his cottage time and his boating. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. The funeral was held on January 31, 2020. To place online condolences please visit Armstrong Funeral Home at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020