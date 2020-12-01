It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Frank on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 53. We take comfort in knowing that he now lies in the arms of his heavenly Father and is reunited with his beloved daughter Angelica and father, Camillo. Bruce Lee once said, "The key to immortality is to live a life worth remembering." Frank will forever be remembered by all who knew him as a man who cherished his family and brought much joy and laughter to their lives. He was a man of devote faith and integrity; always putting others before himself. He was our anchor; always leading and guiding us. He will be deeply missed by his best friend and wife of 27 years Kelly, his daughter Amelia and son Joshua; beloved son of Maria and Camillo, son-in-law of Frank and Madeline, brother of Patricia (Jose), Matilda, Anna (Manal), and Mark (Stephanie), brother-in-law of Chris and Karen (Paul); and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins. We are appreciative and grateful for the staff at Hamilton General in the critical care unit for their kindness, compassion, and giving us the gift of more time with Frank. A private visitation and mass will be held for Frank for his immediate family to join together and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.