Frank Ditomaso
1947-03-18 - 2020-09-03
After a courageous battle with cancer, Frank passed peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Greatly missed by his loving wife Carole, mother Emily, sons Dan, Chris, and Daryl, siblings Mary, Andy and Laura, many friends and neighbours, fellow woodworkers, and former Dofasco colleagues. A skilled craftsman, he leaves a legacy of exquisite art. Generous with both his time and expertise, he was the one everyone went to for help and advice. His passing leaves a large hole in the lives of many. "As tears roll down my face, I know you're in a better place. I close my eyes to see your face, suddenly I feel a warm embrace."

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
