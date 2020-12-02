Passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at Juravinski Hospital on Saturday, November 28, 92 years strong! He was a gentle, caring man, loved by many especially - Nena his wife and love of his life for 52 years (predeceased in 2011). Cherished by Joe his son, Diana his daughter in law, Alyssa (Mike) and Nicole his beloved grandchildren, Bentley the family dog and best friend, and all of the birds who he fed over the years. Avid sports enthusiast and proud member of the Trinacria sports club where he enjoyed his time playing cards with his friends. Frank was a hard worker at Harris Steel for 35 years. Frank dedicated his life to his family, and he constantly showed how generosity and a kind heart is the best way to live. Though he is no longer with us, Nonno Frankie will forever be in our hearts. We will cherish the memories of him making everyone in the room laugh, smile and sometimes even cry with his sweet words. Frank, Dad, Nonno - you touched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing you. Though we are heartbroken at the thought of losing you, we know you will be our angel protecting us forever and ever. Prior to his passing Frank said "Every movie has an ending, and this is my finale". Many thanks to the staff on the C3 floor at Juravinski hospital and all his doctors who have cared for him over the years. Due to covid restrictions there will be a private funeral mass held at St. Anns parish. Donations in Frank's memory can be made to Canadian Cancer Society
.