It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Dely at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 90 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Maria Dely, children Kathleen, Tom and Erica along with 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Private mass is to take place at St. Stephen's of Hungary Parish in Hamilton on Saturday, October 17 at 11 a.m. Frank will be remembered for his dedication to the church and his love of trains. Farewell my love, until we meet again



