Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Peacefully passed away at Ian Anderson House, Oakville, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Gisela (2017). Dear father of Frank Kellner of Burlington, Ron and Jasna Kellner of Oakville, and Rob and Julia Kellner of Dundas. Opa to Katrina and Luke Russell and their children Abigail and Leo, Brendan and Melanie Kellner, Sonya and Marko Dreher, and their children Jelena and Jasmina, Lydia and Aviad Omeisi, Nicole and Hrvoje Antic, and Paige Kellner. He will be remembered by his brother-in-law Joseph Hayworth (Mary), nephew Andrew and his wife Iwona, and their children Maya and Benjamin, and his niece Christine Simpson and her husband Bruce, and their children Hannah and Lili. Special thanks to the staff at Ian Anderson House for all of their care and support through Franks final days. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., with a Prayer Vigil at 7:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ian Anderson House would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020
