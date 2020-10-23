1/1
Frank Laverne Godfrey
Passed away peacefully at Innisfree Hospice surrounded by his family on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 84th year. Loving father to Dawn Becker. Caring grandfather to Jessica. Brother to Elwood (Betty) of Florida, Kenneth (predeceased) of Hamilton, and Sandy (predeceased) of Michigan. He will also be sadly missed by the "Breakfast Club" and all those who knew him. Predeceased by his partner in life, Donna Godfrey. Frank was an avid car enthusiast and Race Car Driver. Donation can be made in memory to Innisfree Hospice or your local SPCA. Please sign Frank's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 23, 2020.
