Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services
1473 Main Street West
Hamilton, ON L8S 1C9
(905) 777-1700
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness
217 Glover Road
Stoney Creek, ON
Frank Michael Andrews


1934 - 2020
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing o f Frank Michael Andrews in his 86th year on February 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Diana Margaret Andrews (nee Bayley) and Shirley Joan Andrews (pre-deceased). Loving father of Michael Andrews and his wife Helen, and Craig Andrews and his wife Luisa. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Brandon, Meagan, Bronwyn and Tarryn. Proud great-grandfather of Hayden, Cole, Grayson and Mabel. Stepfather of Jason, Rocky and Jonathan. Loving brother of Alex, and his wife Inga, Rosie, Tony and his wife Frieda and Bill (all pre-deceased) and Bill's wife Lorette. Frank enjoyed mentoring young minds over a 30-year career as a high school teacher and department head. A zealous Witness of Jehovah, Frank loved talking to people and made instant friends everywhere he went. A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness 217 Glover Road, Stoney Creek, Saturday March 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Special thank you to the staff at The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Donations to the hospice are welcome.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020
