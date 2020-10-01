Frank Morelli

Peacefully Surrounded by his loving family, on September 25,2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to Colleen; loving father to Leanne (Keith), Krista (Steven) and proud grandfather to Madison. He is survived by his sister Carol (John); Peter (Gayle), Beverly (Hugo) and his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Frank was a 3rd and 4th Degree life time member of Knights of Columbus Council 5860. As per Franks wishes, cremation has taken place. A mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 50 Brucedale Avenue East, on Saturday, October 3,2020 at 10:00 a.m. Face Masks to be worn. Covid restrictions apply.



