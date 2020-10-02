Frank Morelli

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on September 25,2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to Colleen; loving father to Leanne (Keith), Krista (Steven) and proud grandfather to Madison. He is survived by his sister Carol (John); Peter (Gayle), Beverly (Hugo) and his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Frank was a member of the the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Carlo Bianchi Council 5860 and 4th Degree Bishop Ryan Assembly. As per Franks wishes, cremation has taken place. A mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 50 Brucedale Avenue East, on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Face Masks to be worn. Covid restrictions apply For those who wish, donations in memory of Frank to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice (kemphospice.org
); Cancer Assist Program (cancerassist.ca
) would be sincerely appreciated by the family.