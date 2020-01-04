|
Passed away suddenly. Pre-deceased by loving wife, Jean. Caring father of Jeanette (Aaron), Wendy, and Frank II (Lisa). Beloved grandfather to Ashley, Frank III, Joey (Karen), Scott, Veronica, and four great-grandchildren. 40 year employee at Stelco. He will be missed by many other friends & family members. Respect can be paid at St. Eugene’s RCC on Tuesday Jan. 7th from 9-10am. Funeral mass to begin at 10am. A reception will be held at the Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre from 2-4pm.