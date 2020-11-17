1/1
Frank R. Brown
1946-06-29 - 2020-11-12
BROWN, FRANCIS ROSS (FRANK) Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on November 12th surrounded by his family at the age of 74. Beloved father of Suzanne Dinning (Brian) and Robert Brown. Grandfather to Ross, Cody, Natalie, McKenna, Olivia and great grandfather to Ella. Dear brother of Douglas Brown (Verna), Catherine Downey (Bob) and Bob (Robert) Brown. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Frances and Victor. We will all miss his humor and wit. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 17, 2020.
