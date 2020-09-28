The Lord granted Frank Ritskes eternal rest on September 26, 2020. Frank was the much-loved husband of Stien Ritskes and the proud father of Jeff (Mary), Peter (Jackie), Bryan, Jennifer (the late Rennie Kermath), Wendy (Hugo) Fennema, David (Lisa), Kevin (Amalie). Frank will be missed by sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at McNally House for their care and compassion, especially Andy who held dad's hand until the end. Family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. The public is welcome to join the family for a Service of Praise at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church, 290 Main St E, Grimsby at 12 noon. In accordance with provincial regulations there is a limit to how many people can gather at one time, please RSVP through the funeral home website or contact the funeral home at (905) 945-2755. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com