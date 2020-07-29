It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father on July 26, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving husband of Helen for 55 years. Cherished father to Alison Wright (Rob) and Kathryn Grandgenett (Jim). Adored Papa to Aidan, Sophia and Liam. Frank enjoyed his time working for the airline industry for 35 years. Frank will be lovingly remembered for his love of travel, family vacations, the Montreal Canadiens, golf and drum corps. For all those who knew him, Frank was frank and he will be deeply missed by his extended family and friends. Keeping with Frank's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com