|
|
1935 - 2020 Frank Stanfl passed away February 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his stepdaughter Kimberly Griffiths McGovern, he is survived by his loving wife Shirley Mayo, his son Robert Stanfl (Sima Fayed), his stepson Derek Griffiths, his grandchildren Rayan and Aiden Stanfl, Katrina (Charlie) and Jeffery McGovern and Justen Griffiths. He is also survived by his son-in-law Dan McGovern (Debbie Loyer), his sister Mary Romanow, his brothers Tony (Lorraine), William and Steve (Bernie), his brother-in-law Allen Mayo (Hugette) and his sister-in-law Donna Mayo (Ben). He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and friends. At the request of Frank, there will not be a funeral or visitation. Donations in his memory to Nova West-Island (447 Beaconsfield Blvd, Beaconsfield, Quebec H9W 4C2) would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements intrusted to J.J. Cardinal Funeral Home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020