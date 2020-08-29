Frank Gue passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. He spent his final months under the loving care of the staff at Highgate Residence of Ancaster. Frank was over 95 years old at his passing, living a full and fruitful life. Frank was a Professional Engineer (P.Eng., (Electronics) and Master of Business Administration (MBA, Production Management), both of which he practiced through a working life spanning 71 years. He, spoke, taught and wrote extensively, including a textbook on factory management, on which subject he consulted internationally. He was also published on many avocational interests, such as aerodynamics, education, politics, amateur radio, current events, and the environment. Frank was a WWII RCAF veteran (one of the three men in the family who served in the Air Force), a writer and presenter on commercial radio (CJCA Edmonton), a member of St. Luke's Anglican Church in Burlington and of several professional and hobby organizations. His passion was Education, "the most important enterprise we have, since everything starts with Education," he said. One of Frank's lifelong purposes was, he said, "Leave things better than you found them." Two of the ways he expressed this were as a dedicated Christian and a devoted citizen of Canada, "The best country in the world". He was predeceased by his wife Fern (Carmichael) and his daughter Laurel Ann. He is survived by his son Randy Gue in Vancouver, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandchildren Lauren and Scott, niece Alison Bell (Gary) of Orillia, nephew David Gue in Medicine Hat and sister-in-law Muriel Staziuk in Calgary. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, September 11 from 6 - 8 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, September 12 at 1 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5.pm. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Interment Bayview Cemetery at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Frank to Family Peel Services (Fern's long-term passion) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com