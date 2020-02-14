Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL
43 Barton St. E. (near James)
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:30 PM
FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL
43 Barton St. E. (near James)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Roman Catholic Parish
11 Wilson St.
Ancaster, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Szostak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Szostak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Szostak Obituary
Suddenly at St. Joseph's Villa, with his daughters by his side, Frank passed away on February 10, 2020 in his 86th year. Frank leaves behind his loving wife Diana and his heartbroken children Frank Jr. (the late Patti), Michael (Gabriella), Paul, Tanja (Wayne), and Deanne (Glen). Cherished grandfather "Jaja" and great-grandfather to 14 grandchildren: Brooke, Andrea, Tiffany, Marissa, Frankie, Michael Jr., Mark, John (Marta), Dana (Matt), Shauna, Kelsey, Jayden, Jennaka, Janine and 10 great-grandchildren: Rylee, Nicholas, Ashlee, Chase, Ellia, Ryan, Kali, Gabe, Jake and Noah. Frank will be dearly missed by his sister Emily (the late Edward), brother Joseph (the late Peggy), as well as his many in-laws: late Jean (Roy), late Burma (Bob), Doris, Mary (Tom), late Elsie (Tom), late Bruce (Sharon). Sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Frank was a retired employee of The Hamilton Spectator. In his retirement years, Frank spent much of his time as a starter at Oak Gables Golf Club in Ancaster, making many friends both young and old. He derived great pleasure gathering at a social club (or two) in Hamilton over the years to play cards and watch the races. Frank will always be remembered as a longtime 'North-ender' and a devoted Chicago Bears fan! A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, for all of their care and compassion. In keeping with Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James), on Thursday, February 20th from 6-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Parish, 11 Wilson St., Ancaster, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -