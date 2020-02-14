|
Suddenly at St. Joseph's Villa, with his daughters by his side, Frank passed away on February 10, 2020 in his 86th year. Frank leaves behind his loving wife Diana and his heartbroken children Frank Jr. (the late Patti), Michael (Gabriella), Paul, Tanja (Wayne), and Deanne (Glen). Cherished grandfather "Jaja" and great-grandfather to 14 grandchildren: Brooke, Andrea, Tiffany, Marissa, Frankie, Michael Jr., Mark, John (Marta), Dana (Matt), Shauna, Kelsey, Jayden, Jennaka, Janine and 10 great-grandchildren: Rylee, Nicholas, Ashlee, Chase, Ellia, Ryan, Kali, Gabe, Jake and Noah. Frank will be dearly missed by his sister Emily (the late Edward), brother Joseph (the late Peggy), as well as his many in-laws: late Jean (Roy), late Burma (Bob), Doris, Mary (Tom), late Elsie (Tom), late Bruce (Sharon). Sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Frank was a retired employee of The Hamilton Spectator. In his retirement years, Frank spent much of his time as a starter at Oak Gables Golf Club in Ancaster, making many friends both young and old. He derived great pleasure gathering at a social club (or two) in Hamilton over the years to play cards and watch the races. Frank will always be remembered as a longtime 'North-ender' and a devoted Chicago Bears fan! A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, for all of their care and compassion. In keeping with Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James), on Thursday, February 20th from 6-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Parish, 11 Wilson St., Ancaster, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020