We announce the passing of Frank Verdinsek, who passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, August 9th. Greatly loved, by his wife Theresa and daughters Nancy (Arnie) Settimi, Debbie (Tom) Plute. Dearest grandfather to Justin (Ariel), Nicholas, Cassandra, Sarah, Paul Anthony (deceased). Survived by his sister Jozica (Slovenia), loved brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws of Ema & Stefan (deceased Slovenia), Ignac Prsa (late Olga), Marija Volf (late Karel), Theresa Prsa (late Steve), nieces and nephews. Frank was born in Maribor, Slovenia and immigrated to Canada in 1957. He met the love of his life, Theresa and married April 11, 1959. Frank started working at Ram Refined Alloys Ltd., where he eventually became owner. He then purchased Lake Foundry Ltd. in 1971. He was a founding member of the Canadian Foundry Association and member of the American Foundry Society Ontario Chapter. A tireless and active employer up until his passing. He had great pride with a tremendous work ethic, which he instilled in his family. He was an extremely generous and kind gentleman, who always put his family first. We would like to thank all his employees, customers and suppliers over the years. We would also like to thank Joseph Brant Hospital care team, Dr. Walker, Dr. Smith, Dr. Evans and Dr. Sapir for all their care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, August 12th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private Funeral Mass will be offered by invitation only at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church, 125 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton, with entombment at our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. If desired, flowers or memorial contributions to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by Frank's family.