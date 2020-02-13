Home

Frank Vladimir Bartosik Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday February 8th in his 91st year. Frank will be deeply missed by his beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Chelsea, brother George (Rachel), Barbara Batcules, Buster, as well as many other family and friends. Frank was a long-time and active member of the First Pilgrim United Church in Hamilton where he enjoyed singing in the choir as well as with the Grimsby Seniors Choir. As per Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place. He will finally be reunited with his beloved wife Leith and son Bruce. Donation in memory of Frank can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
