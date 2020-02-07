|
|
Peacefully in his sleep with his daughter Elizabeth at his side on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Macassa Lodge in Hamilton. Predeceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Nora (July 1, 2011). Frank was born June 7, 1926 in 's-Hertogenbosch , the Netherlands and immigrated to Canada in June of 1963 with Nora and their four children. 1965 brought the addition of another child to complete their family. Frank was a veteran, having reached the rank of Sergeant in the RAF. He will be sadly missed by his children, Audrey, John and Karen, Liz and Steven (Kingsley), Frank, Jim and Marlene. Frank was a proud opa to Tiffany, Devon, Robin, Tim, Kristen, Ally, Colton, Hannah and Molly and groot opa to Colin and Autumn. Frank was a retired employee of Robertson Building Systems. He is predeceased by all his siblings in the Netherlands but survived by many nieces and nephews and their families in the Netherlands and Australia. Cremation has taken place. A special thank you to all the staff at Macassa Lodge, Hamilton, for making the last few years of dad's life so comfortable. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020