With heartfelt sympathy we announce the passing of Franz Lehner, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by the love of his life Rosie. Survived by his son Karl (Darlene) and grandson Mason. Predeceased by his brother Henrich and his wife Hilda. Franz was a retired employee of Torham Packaging after 34 years. The family invites friends to a time of visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) on Sunday, January 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.