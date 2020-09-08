1/3
Fraser MacMillan COWAN
1969-08-02 - 2020-09-02
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic death of Fraser on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 due to a workplace accident. Fraser was one month into his 51st year and although he complained of getting old, he was taken much too soon. "Best Dad Ever", to Ellison (14) and Aimee (12). Ex-husband and dear friend to Trudy. Fraser was the youngest son of Margaret, Wee Bruv to Ross and brother-in-law (twice!) to Diane. Fun uncle to Sarah, Connor, Breanna, Alex, Antaya and Curtis. Fraser joins his Dad (Tom) and brothers Scott and Grant in the place wherever you go when you die. One of Fraser's greatest passions was his music, he listened, played, recorded and taught it. The family kindly request that donations be made to the Hamilton Music Collective - An Instrument for Every Child. https://hamiltonmusiccollective.ca/donate/make-a-donation. Cremation has taken place. As directed by the province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario the attendance at the funeral home is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks, or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory during their time in the funeral home. Respecting the current situation and pandemic building restrictions, a service will be held for invited guests only. A Celebration of Life Service for Fraser will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, ON. (905-648-3852) at 12 noon at this time we ask that you to kindly join the family via Live Stream only by going onto the following link using the Chrome search engine: http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html Password: Arbor2020 Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
