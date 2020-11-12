Barrett, Fred Peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Clarion Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Dorotha for 73 years. Cherished father of Fred (Gay), Dorotha Brake (Vince), Jeanne Newton, Big David Imhoff, Patti Harrison (Mike), James Imhoff (Vickie), Little David Barrett and the late Barb Marshall (Terry). Loving grandfather of 18 grand children, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Survived by 6 sisters and predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Fred was a proud WWII combat veteran as a motorcycle dispatch rider with the armoured division. Fred's second family was at the Skyway Bowling Lanes where he was a dedicated bowler for 50 years. Special thanks to the nurses, PSW's and support staff at the Clarion Nursing Home for there wonderful care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A family interment in the family plot in PEI will take place when circumstance allows.



