Fred MORSE

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Fred on August 30, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband to the late Marion Morse (nee Worron) and also by his companion, Jean Braybrook. Loving father to Marion Gallagher (Terry), Rick Morse (Paulette) and Debra Stahn (Gil). He will be missed by his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Fred was a retired Hamilton Firefighter after dedicating 35 years of service. He was a proud veteran of the Korean war and served with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. "Once a Patricia.... always a Patricia". A private graveside service has taken place and those wishing to donate in Fred's memory can do so to the Burn Unit at the Hamilton General Hospital. "Airborne" On line condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.