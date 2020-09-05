1/1
Fred MORSE
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Fred on August 30, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband to the late Marion Morse (nee Worron) and also by his companion, Jean Braybrook. Loving father to Marion Gallagher (Terry), Rick Morse (Paulette) and Debra Stahn (Gil). He will be missed by his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Fred was a retired Hamilton Firefighter after dedicating 35 years of service. He was a proud veteran of the Korean war and served with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. "Once a Patricia.... always a Patricia". A private graveside service has taken place and those wishing to donate in Fred's memory can do so to the Burn Unit at the Hamilton General Hospital. "Airborne" On line condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
