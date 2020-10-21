(May 20, 1937 - October 17, 2020) (Elizabeth) Freda Birch passed peacefully at Carpenter Hospice in Burlington, on Saturday, October 17th. Freda was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be missed by family and friends in Canada, the United States and her birthplace, Northern Ireland. Freda will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her special son, Paul, whom she devoted her life to caring for, with Paul being her rock in recent years. The Birch family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Carpenter Hospice for their compass-ionate care and humanity. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carpenter Hospice are greatly appreciated. There will be no visitation or service at this time. In keeping with Freda's wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, plans to hold A Celebration of Life will be tentatively scheduled for summer 2021.