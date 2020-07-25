1/1
August 30, 1926 - July 20, 2020 Died peacefully in her sleep and has flown with the Angels to join the love of her life, Leonard George Walker (predeceased March 2, 1977) at Heaven's Gate. Freda is survived by her sons David Scott Walker and his wife Deborah, and Douglas Craig Walker and his wife Eva. Cherished grandmother of Wade and Jordan, Brent and Dana, the late Austin (predeceased December 30, 2016), and Cassidy. Adored great-grandmother of Sophie and Ben. Survived by brother Alan and his wife Ruth. Predeceased by brother Lloyd, and sister Ruth and her husband Pop. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Freda spent her lifetime helping others through hospice care, social work, geriatric care and community service. She was a devout Christian who participated in all activities at her Church, Gilmore Park United, in Richmond, B.C. She moved to Ontario to live out her twilight years closer to her son and grandbabies. We will miss your strawberry and tomato picking. Love you, Mom xo. Hugs to Austin xo.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
