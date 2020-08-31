1929-2020 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend in her 92nd year. She had a great faith in the Lord and lived a great life. Born in Ayrshire, Scotland, Freda made her way to Canada in 1951. Eventually, she made her way to Hamilton where she met and married Malcolm Moffat. After his passing in 2001, she married her companion Alexander Clark (2010). She was very involved in the Presbyterian Church, both at St. Enoch in Hamilton and later at St. Andrew's in Ancaster. Freda was very proud of her 20 year career working for the Provincial Government at the Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital. Freda also loved to travel and instilled in her whole family the belief that there was a whole world beyond the top of your street. Freda leaves behind her son Mark (Karen) and daughter Alison (Steve); her grandchildren Heather (Dave), Elizabeth (Ryan), Katherine (Blake) and Andrew. Her great-grandchildren Kristen, James and Atlee were the lights of her eyes in her final days. She also leaves behind her best friend Margaret Forrest. They were inseparable in the final years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East. Covid 19 social distancing protocols will be in place. A private family service will be held. Freda will be laid to rest at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Ancaster with Malcolm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Freda's memory may be made to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 31 Sulphur Springs Road, Ancaster, Ontario, L9G 1L7