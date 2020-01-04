|
|
On Thursday, January 2nd surrounded by his family, with his favourite music playing, our beloved Fred, Dad, and Opa peacefully passed away at age 73. Dearly loved and missed by wife Janet and daughters Sarah (Brandon Prodger), Meredith (Matthew Hazaras), Emily (Kyle Sensabaugh) and grandchildren Noah, Emma and Charlotte Prodger; Calliope, and Aurora Hazaras. Fred was a pharmacist with Shoppers Drug Mart for many decades and an avid family tree historian. During a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Fred was delighted to be able to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle before taking his final walk. Predeceased by his sister Barbara (Neuman), and brother Walter Rempel, Fred is survived and loved by brothers Dennis (Elaine McNair) Rempel, Edward (Antje) Rempel, William (Connie) Rempel, Kenneth (Wendy) Rempel, mother-in-law Lois Cairney, and in-laws Raymond Neuman, Dr. Elizabeth Cairney, Rev. Jim Cairney (Ann McRae), Dianne Cairney (John Struyk), David Cairney, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Marshall Memorial United Church, 20 Gilbert Avenue, Ancaster on Sunday, January 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration Of Life will take place at Marshall Memorial United Church on Monday, January 6th at 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be conveyed to the Cancer Assistance Program in Fred's honour at cancerassist.ca.