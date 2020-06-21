Frederick Alexander Wands
1939-06-10 - 2020-06-16
Passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Beth of 57 years by his side. Dear father of Bill(Pat), Pamela(Dean), Jenny(Albert), Danielle(Mario). Cherished grandfather of Cassandra(Paul), MacKenzie; Sandy(Jane), Millie(Ray), JimmyD; Jasmine, Zackery; Jessica(Mike), Jordan(Sean); great grandfather of Wyatt and dear brother in law of Ann and Ed. Cremation has taken place and the family asks at this time to remember Halton Women's Shelter and Hospital for Sick Children.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 21, 2020.
