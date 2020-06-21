Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Beth of 57 years by his side. Dear father of Bill(Pat), Pamela(Dean), Jenny(Albert), Danielle(Mario). Cherished grandfather of Cassandra(Paul), MacKenzie; Sandy(Jane), Millie(Ray), JimmyD; Jasmine, Zackery; Jessica(Mike), Jordan(Sean); great grandfather of Wyatt and dear brother in law of Ann and Ed. Cremation has taken place and the family asks at this time to remember Halton Women's Shelter and Hospital for Sick Children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store