At his home in Vineland on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Fred Haining, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Fletcher) for 54 years. Loving father of Duane (Lynette). Grampa of Connor and Karlie. Fred retired from Stelco after 34 years. He was an avid hunter and angler, outdoor lover, Nascar fan, and would often be found tinkering in the garage on different projects. Above all else, he loved is family. Funeral Service will be held at the VINELAND CHAPEL of TALLMAN FUNERAL HOMES, 3277 King St. Vineland Tuesday, February 18th at 11 a.m. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service a luncheon will be held in the Tallman Fireside Room followed by the interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020