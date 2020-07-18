1/1
Frederick GALE
1945-02-15 - 2020-07-14
With heavy hearts it deeply saddens us to announce the passing of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, Fred Gale, peacefully at home with his wife Linda (Paulishyn) by his side on Tuesday July 14, 2020 in his 76th year. Predeceased by his parents Frederick and Elizabeth Jean Gale. This past year has been an intense one regarding Fred's health as he has been in an out of hospitals fighting off every challenge thrown at him. He is deeply loved and will be missed by his daughters Christine Maione (Larry), Anita Preston (Mike) grandchildren Alex and Abby Alaimo and Hannah Maione, his brother Patrick Gale (Debbie) nephew Ryan and niece Andrea. He will also be missed by Linda's children Cathy McGrath (Tony), Greg Senko (Seung Bin) and grandchildren Zachary and Brianna McGrath. Fred retired from Stelco Hilton Works after 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and travelling and was a member of the Hamilton Gun Club for many years. Thank you to Dr. Weatherdon, the LHIN care coordinator Paula, the PSW's (too many to name), Care Partners Samantha, Rebecca and especially Sandy Sharpe who shared many fishing and hunting stories with Fred and provided exceptional care and support. Cremation has taken place with a private family Celebration of Life to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
