Frederick George GREEN
On Thursday October 29, 2020 Frederick George Green (73 years old) passed away peacefully at home with his common-law spouse Debbie by his side. Fred is survived by his beloved son Jason and granddaughters Rylee and Morgan. Also 6 siblings Larry (Kathy), Gail, Connie, Bill (Dawn), Eva, and Kathy as well as many nieces and nephews. As a Master Electrician (retired) he left his mark all over Southern Ontario. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Special thanks to the CBI, Palitive Care Team from LHIN, the doctors at the Juravinski Hospital for their kind support and professionalism. In lieu of flowers donations to either the Cancer Society or Branch 36 Dundas Legion, his favourite Club. Raise a glass to Fred. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
