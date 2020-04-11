|
|
December 2, 1932 - April 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Willowgrove LTC Residence in Hamilton at the age of 87 following a nine-month struggle with underlying health conditions. Fred will be forever missed by Janice, his beloved wife and partner of 47 years. He is survived by his loving daughter Kathy (Kelly) and grandson Ethan as well as his son Michael (Audrey) and grandson Alex. Predeceased by his parents George and Virginia King. Fred was born in Bermuda but lived over half his life in Canada. He worked as a glazier both in Canada and Bermuda until his retirement at age 67. Before his health declined, he loved driving, going to the movies, travelling, eating out and watching hockey, golf, baseball, soccer and tennis. Fred will be missed by cousins Jean Paris of Georgia, Norman Dunstan of Bermuda and Tony Cabral of Nova Scotia. He will also be missed by in-laws Carolyn Mills, Dian (Brian) Holtzhauer, Richard Mayers, Roger Mayers, Cheryl Mills (Ray), Amber (Matt) Tysick, Greg Holtzhauer (Christine) and Jason (Marcia) VanBrocklin. Fred will be fondly remembered as a quiet, kind, generous and hardworking man by family, friends, co-workers and neighbours. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Juravinski Hospital (E.R., F3 and F5), St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence (transitional care) and Chartwell Willowgrove for all their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private interment at Woodland Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020