Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 92nd year. Beloved by his wife of 69 years, Betty, daughter Irene (Ray), grandsons David and Matthew and many grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him - to know him was to love him. Jim retired from McMaster University in 1989, where he was associate registrar for over 20 years. In retirement he volunteered with the Huntington Society of Canada, and with MURA (including as president). He also greatly enjoyed stamp collecting and his stamp collecting friends, and discovered his inner artist. But family always came first. He was a good, loving man, always with a smile on his face. Special thanks to all the staff at Aberdeen Gardens, who enriched his last years. Particular thanks to all the staff on the surgical six ward at St. Joseph's - they provided such loving care in his final days. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Should you wish to make a donation in Jim's name, please consider St Joseph's Healthcare Foundation, or Jim's favourite charity, Operation Smile Canada www.operationsmile.ca Please sign Jim's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.