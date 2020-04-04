Home

Frederick John Spencer Obituary
March 28, 2020. Frederick John Spencer died peacefully at Manotick Place Retirement Community at the age of 95. Born on July 3rd, 1924 in Birmingham, England, Fred was raised by his parents Harry and Lillian Spencer (nee Taylor). He came to Canada in 1943 as a young trainee to be a navigator with the Royal Air Force. In Hamilton, Ontario, Fred met the love of his life, Ruth Grace Peacock. After a short, wartime courtship Ruth accepted his proposal to be married. They exchanged hundreds of letters during WW2, while Fred was stationed in the South Pacific. He often expressed gratitude that he saw minimal action during his service; at the end of the war he safely returned to Canada and married Ruth on November 5th, 1947. Fred is survived by his wife Ruth and by his two daughters, Mavis and Jaqueline, his grandchildren Anna (Scott), Emily (Trevor), Christopher (Amy) and Patrick, and his great-grandchildren Grace, Ben, Ruth, Alexis, Alexandra and Indy. An only child, Fred was welcomed into Ruth's family. He is pre-deceased by his brothers & sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Betty/Mary) Peacock, Hugh (Isabel) Peacock and Ralph (Irene) Peacock. Deeply committed to his family, Fred spent his life in service to his wife, their aging parents and to their daughters. He welcomed the role of grandfather and great-grandfather. He took a genuine interest in the lives and wellbeing of his family. He and Ruth kept in touch with a wide circle of friends around the world. They enjoyed travelling during retirement and loved the birds and wildlife of New Smyrna Beach in Florida where they spent many winters. Fred was a staunch volunteer with noteworthy roles in both the Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity, among many other initiatives. On multiple occasions Ruth and Fred visited flood sites and provided front-line relief. They made community engagement a priority throughout their lives together. Fred will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Tubman Funeral Homes, Kars Chapel.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
