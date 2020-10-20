1/2
Frederick Joseph POTTER
1943-05-07 - 2020-10-16
Frederick Potter, of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 77 years, after a long battle with IPF. Fred was born in Halifax, Yorkshire, England on May 7, 1943. He grew up in Hamilton, ON, where he attended Cathedral High School. He worked in the steel industry for thirty-five years with Algoma Steel enjoying a career that took him across Canada (Sault Ste. Marie, Montreal, Windsor, Oakville, Calgary) and around the world where he made a lasting impression and enduring friendships that remain strong to this day. While work was always a focus it was family and friendships that brought him the greatest joy. From Canada, to the USA, England, Germany, Chile and China, his generosity, wisdom, easy smile and keen wit will be missed. Besides his loving wife, Dolores (nee Trent), Fred is survived by his daughter Karin, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Morna Watts, and grandchildren, Quinn, Jadyn, Owen, Griffin and Connor. Fred is also survived by his sister Francis (Peter) Weisner, brothers, Thomas (Elaine), Gerald (Patricia) and Joseph (Janet); and nieces and nephews, Sheri, Laura, David, P.J, Edward, Stephanie, Matthew, Erin, Jason, Tyler, Melanie, Candice, Vanessa and Nicole. Fred was predeceased by his father Frederick, mother Monica brother Patrick. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church (1600 Acadia Drive S.E., Calgary, AB). Date to be announced. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Fred's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Attn: Calgary Chapter (47 Squire Bakers Lane, Markham, ON L3P 3G8, Telephone (905) 294-7645, www.cpff.ca or to the Foothills Country Hospice Society, P.O. Box 274, Okotoks, AB, T1S 1S1, Telephone: (403) 995-4673, www.countryhospice.org. In living memory of Frederick Joseph, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 20, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes Fish Creek Chapel

