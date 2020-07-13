1/1
Frederick K. Stellings
At Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Del Stellings (nee Marshall) for 70 years. Loving father of Linda Baughan (Jim), June Stewart, and Randy (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Matt) Harper, and Stephanie. Much loved great-grandpa to Max and Jack Harper. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment is planned. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Burlington Humane Society or the SPCA in Fred's name. Online condolences may be made at www.dbburlington.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
