At Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Del Stellings (nee Marshall) for 70 years. Loving father of Linda Baughan (Jim), June Stewart, and Randy (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Matt) Harper, and Stephanie. Much loved great-grandpa to Max and Jack Harper. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment is planned. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Burlington Humane Society or the SPCA in Fred's name. Online condolences may be made at www.dbburlington.ca
